Baltimore County Police arrested 26-year-old they say carjacked a delivery food driver Sunday night

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested a 26-year-old they say carjacked a delivery food driver Sunday night.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of E. Joppa Road for the carjacking.

A short time later, members of the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force arrested Leontay Hancock.

Hancock faces several charges including armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.