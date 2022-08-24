Watch Now
Baltimore County Police arrest suspect in connection with two sexual assaults

Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 24, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md.  — Baltimore county police have a suspect in custody following two sexual assaults that occurred in the Owings Mills area.

The suspects officers apprehended on Tuesday morning have been charged as an adult with first degree rape, second degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The juvenile is currently held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

