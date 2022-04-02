Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County Police arrest person responsible for fatal hit-and-run

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 14:59:35-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Crash Team has arrested the driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run that happened Friday evening.

31-year-old Ashley M. Weldon was arrested and is being held without bond.

According to police, around 3:45 p.m., a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was traveling on North Point Road towards Nordbruch Avenue. Once in the 1100 block of North Point Road, the Hyundai Elantra struck pedestrian Kevin Higgins Jr. before fleeing the location.

Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the factors that contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019