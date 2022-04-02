Baltimore County Police arrest person responsible for fatal hit-and-run

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Crash Team has arrested the driver responsible for the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run that happened Friday evening.

31-year-old Ashley M. Weldon was arrested and is being held without bond.

According to police, around 3:45 p.m., a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was traveling on North Point Road towards Nordbruch Avenue. Once in the 1100 block of North Point Road, the Hyundai Elantra struck pedestrian Kevin Higgins Jr. before fleeing the location.

Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the factors that contributed to the crash.