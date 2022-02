BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are investigating a Saturday shooting in Essex.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive for a fight that escalated into a shooting.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call detectives with the Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 410-307-2020.