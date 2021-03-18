Baltimore County parents suing school system, filing $1 million in claims

BALTIMORE COUNTY — 25 families are suing the Baltimore County School system.

They’ve filed $1 million in claims over the systems failure to follow federal law.

They’re accusing the system of decreasing the quality of education with the lack of in-person learning for children with learning disabilities.

They say under the Disabilities Education Act, their children were entitled to receive special education services and the system received federal funds to provide those services.

"The bottom line is these students with disabilities have not been receiving their free and appropriate education for over a year. Could you imagine if a wheelchair ramp needed to be replaced at a school building built no one did anything about it for an entire year? This is the same thing. These students need their ramps."

Many of the parents also say they had to pay out-of-pocket expenses to arrange and provide educational or related services for their child.

Some even lost their jobs in order to provide services or supervision to their children while they learned remotely.

We reached out to the school system. Due to potential litigation, they declined to comment.