Baltimore County Parent Student Coalition holds rally about BOE meeting

TOWSON, Md. — Some parents and students who are angry with Baltimore County Public Schools held a rally earlier tonight.

It was outside of the school system's Greenwood Campus in Towson.

Those who took part say they're upset the public wasn't allowed into a hybrid school board meeting today, nor were they allowed to submit comments.

They say there was a room full of people at the June meeting, so they don't understand why no one is allowed now.

"We just feel like, you know, there aren't restrictions in other establishments," said Amy Adams, President, Baltimore County Parent Student Coalition. "The offices and schools have lifted their mask mandates, so why can't we go in?"

The coalition did watch the BOE meeting on a projector outside of the campus since it was live-streamed.