Baltimore County pandemic recovery plan

TOWSON, Md. — Half of the $160 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan would fund Baltimore County’s ongoing response to the pandemic, but the largest cut of what remains, $16 million, would help create more affordable housing.

“During the pandemic, we also know that so many families have been faced by housing instability and an eviction crisis,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, “With help from CARES Act, we helped over a thousand families stay in their homes. Now, as our communities recover, we must do more to strengthen housing stability.”

Millions more would go to support communities hardest hit by the pandemic, small businesses like childcare providers who didn’t qualify for earlier relief, and $6 million to divert solid waste through recycling and composting.

The once-in-a-generation funding also would provide additional mental health services and college tuition grants after 180 teachers in the county resigned last year amid the pandemic.

“Over half of those openings within Maryland have been filled by out-of-state candidates,” said Olszewski, “So we are proposing a homegrown teacher training program to attract and retain teachers who live in Baltimore County and to create a diverse pool of teaching candidates.”

That program would provide nearly $2 million for grants giving priority to students at historically black colleges or universities in Maryland.

The county executive has set aside $20 million for a second round of proposals, which will be based on future input.