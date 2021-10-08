Baltimore County officers entertain kids as part of "faith and blue" weekend

TOWSON, Md. — Police nationwide are using this weekend to repair relationships with the community.

Baltimore County officers worked to build trust with some preschoolers!

This happened over at Trinity Episcopal Church in Towson. It's part of the nationwide 'Faith and Blue' weekend.

RELATED: Faith and Blue Weekend: bringing police and the community together

The goal is to reduce tension between officers and the public.

Officers got the little ones curiosity going, letting them look around a squad car and turning on the lights and siren.

County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt was also on hand. She says it's important to build these bonds early and show kids officers don't need to be feared.

"These children get to have the opportunity to spend time with our police officers, and to understand that behind the uniforms, they're real people," Hyatt explained. "A lot of our officers are parents, live in communities just like this and we want these children to grow up knowing that they can trust the police and that if they need us, we're here for them."

The county is participating in more than 30 Faith and Blue events over the weekend.