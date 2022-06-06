Baltimore County officers arrest five people during traffic stop

BALTIMORE COUNTY — During a traffic stop, Baltimore County police officers arrested five people in connection to a robbery.

Inside the car, they located three loaded ghost guns and a wallet.

Police said the wallet belonged to a man who had just been robbed.

That robbery happened around 2 a.m., June 2, in the 500 block of York Rd.

During the stop, officers learned of the robbery.

Of the five male suspects arrested, two are adolescents.

27-year-old Xavier Clatterbuck

20-year-old Joshua McDuffie

18-year-old Zakhai Morrison

Clatterbuck, McDuffie and Morrison face several firearm charges as well as robbery and assault.

All three adult suspects are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.