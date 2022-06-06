Watch
Baltimore County officers arrest five people during traffic stop

Baltimore County Police
Jeff Hager
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 17:08:45-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — During a traffic stop, Baltimore County police officers arrested five people in connection to a robbery.

Inside the car, they located three loaded ghost guns and a wallet.

Police said the wallet belonged to a man who had just been robbed.

That robbery happened around 2 a.m., June 2, in the 500 block of York Rd.

During the stop, officers learned of the robbery.

Of the five male suspects arrested, two are adolescents.

  • 27-year-old Xavier Clatterbuck
  • 20-year-old Joshua McDuffie
  • 18-year-old Zakhai Morrison

Clatterbuck, McDuffie and Morrison face several firearm charges as well as robbery and assault.

All three adult suspects are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

