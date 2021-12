BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after police say he discharged his weapon at a suspect.

According to police, the officer discharged his weapon after attempting to stop a motorist in the 6900 block of Blanche Road Tuesday night.

Police say the driver attempted to leave the scene and struck the officer's vehicle multiple times with his SUV.

The man was placed under arrest and the incident remains under investigation.