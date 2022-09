BALTIMORE COUNTY — A police officer was hospitalized after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle.

Around 5:23 p.m., a crash occurred between a car and a marked police car on Loch Raven Blvd., and Deanwood Road.

The officer in the car was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

