Baltimore County offers $10K bonus for new hires in police department

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — In the latest effort to attract and retain qualified applicants for critical public safety positions, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced employment bonus incentives for new hires in the Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) and in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to recruit the best-qualified candidates into these vital roles in order to keep our communities safe,” Olszewski said. “This common-sense strategy strengthens our ongoing work to attract individuals with diverse backgrounds and a deep desire to serve our neighborhoods.”

BCoPD will offer an employment bonus of $10,000 per candidate to fill both entry level and lateral police officer positions, beginning with the Department’s next recruit class.

To receive the full bonus, newly hired officers must remain with BCoPD for at least three years following graduation from the Baltimore County Police Academy.

This new employment incentive is available in conjunction with the Department’s existing internal referral bonus program.

“The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking service-minded individuals who are committed to protecting our communities,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “This incentive will assist us in attracting the most qualified candidates.”

Beginning October 1, the Baltimore County Department of Corrections will also offer a $5,000 employment bonus for new hires as well as a $5,000 referral bonus to existing employees.

To receive the full bonus, newly hired employees must remain with the agency for at least three years.

Individuals interested in joining the Baltimore County Police Department may click here or call 410-887-5542 for more information. Individuals interested in joining the Baltimore County Department of Corrections may click here or call 443-219-0990 for more information.