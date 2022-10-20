Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County man sentenced to 65 years for the sexual abuse of a minor

Grand jury mulling case of Marine vet charged with murder
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Grand jury mulling case of Marine vet charged with murder
Posted at 4:46 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 16:53:25-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY  — Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger announced that 41-year-old Jermaine Stagg was sentenced to 65 years in the Division of Corrections for sexual abuse of a minor. The judge has suspended all but 45 years.

Stagg was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of third degree sex offense, and one count of second-degree assault after a 2-day jury trial in June of 2022.

He began sexually abusing the victim, who was his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, in 2013. The sexual abuse continued until the victim turned 17.

The victim reported this abuse when she learned that her younger sister was being abused as well .

The defendant had a history of domestic violence abuse against the victim's mother and he was the main father figure in the victim's life.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019