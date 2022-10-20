Baltimore County man sentenced to 65 years for the sexual abuse of a minor

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger announced that 41-year-old Jermaine Stagg was sentenced to 65 years in the Division of Corrections for sexual abuse of a minor. The judge has suspended all but 45 years.

Stagg was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one count of third degree sex offense, and one count of second-degree assault after a 2-day jury trial in June of 2022.

He began sexually abusing the victim, who was his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, in 2013. The sexual abuse continued until the victim turned 17.

The victim reported this abuse when she learned that her younger sister was being abused as well .

The defendant had a history of domestic violence abuse against the victim's mother and he was the main father figure in the victim's life.