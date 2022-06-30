Baltimore County man found guilty of killing, stabbing ex-girlfriend 44 times

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 63-year-old man was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend after stabbing her 44 times in Baltimore County.

Jimmy Foye was convicted by a jury in the murder of Irma Garrido Ruiz.

Ruiz was found dead inside her home around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020. She had been stabbed more than 40 times.

Police said Ruiz’ cellphone was missing as was the recording device for an internal video security system. The Baltimore County police found out that the two recently broke off their relationship.

Neighborhood outdoor surveillance video showed Foye had been to Ruiz’ home twice that morning.

“When the police went to find Jimmy Foye, they found him at work and also found pants he had discarded which had the victims’ blood on them,” according to lead prosecutor Lisa Dever.

DNA evidence also established that there was also the victim’s blood on his watch which was located in his locker at work.

“Foye tried to make it appear as if he had never been to the house that day and lied about his whereabouts to the police,” Dever said.

Text messages from Ruiz showed a genuine concern for her safety from Foye, according to documents. Sentencing is scheduled for September.

