BALTIMORE COUNTY — Detectives from Baltimore County have arrested 26-year-old Subhan Zaib on June 15, 2022.

Police say that Zaib sexually assaulted and robbed the victim in the area of Shipping Place, Dundalk.

He is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Baltimore County's Crimes Special Victim's Unit at 410-887-2223.