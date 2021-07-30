Baltimore County man arrested on child pornography charges

ESSEX, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore County man on child pornography charges on Friday.

According to troopers, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Robert Wayne Olszewski Jr. is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession with intent to distribute child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

An investigation began in March, which led police to the identification of the suspect and his residence in Baltimore County.

Following a review of Olszewski Jr.'s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files.

Olszewski Jr. is a relative of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

The county executive released the following comment on the arrest.

"These are serious and deeply disturbing allegations. I fully support every effort to ensure the truth is revealed and justice is served in this matter."