Baltimore County man arrested in connection to May 2021 homicide in Baltimore City

Posted at 10:55 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 22:56:34-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a Baltimore County man has been arrested in connection to the murder of another man in Baltimore City in May 2021.

According to police, 32-year-old Steven Arthur shot and killed a 34-year-old man inside a dwelling in the 1900 block of W. Fayette Street. A 33-year-old man was also assaulted at the scene.

Police say they learned this incident occurred as the result of a robbery gone bad.

On February 7, 2022, detectives arrested Arthur and charged him with 1st Degree Murder.

