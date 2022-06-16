Baltimore County libraries partner with nonprofit to provide free eye glasses, exams to children

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Public Library is partnering with a nonprofit to provide free glasses for children in low-income households.

"Vision to Learn" will visit 12 library branches over the summer.

Children will receive free eye exams, and if needed, new glasses of their choice.

The glasses are available for children 17 years old and younger and all participants will need to be able to identify and verbalize basic shapes during the eye exam.

If glasses are required, an eye examination is provided by a licensed optometrist. The child will then be able to choose from a large selection of frames. The eyeglass order will be processed and the new eyeglasses will arrive within 2 to 3 weeks. Parents will be notified when the glasses are available.

“We are delighted to offer this partnership with Vision To Learn for another year. Children who cannot see well, cannot learn, and at Baltimore County Public Library we are directly addressing the inequities that get in the way of residents’ ability to succeed and thrive. Providing free eyeglasses to children who need them is just another way the Library continues to serve the community,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine.

The mobile clinic will be at these locations:

Thursday, June 23: Rosedale Branch

Tuesday, June 28: Woodlawn Branch

Friday, July 8: North Point Branch:

Friday, July 15: Sollers Point Branch

Friday, July 22: Owings Mills Branch

Friday, July 29: Cockeysville Branch

Friday, August 5: White Marsh Branch

Monday, August 15: Randallstown Branch

Tuesday, August 16: Lansdowne Branch

Thursday, August 18: Arbutus Branch

Monday, August 22: Parkville Branch

Tuesday, August 23: Randallstown Branch

Thursday, August 25: Towson Branch

Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Each appointment is 10 to 15 minutes, which includes an exam, glasses selection, and equipment cleaning between patients.