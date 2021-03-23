Baltimore County kindergartners to raise rescued chickens

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Kindergartners in Baltimore County will raise rescued chickens.

Baltimore County Animal Services delivered six adult chickens to the students at Watershed Public Charter School in Windsor Mill Tuesday.

The environmental arts school has a working farm. Three classes will care for two chickens each, they'll also name them.

“Our students are going to be able to care for the chickens, they’re going to be able to implement project-based learning units on how to make sure the chickens are happy and healthy and that they continue to grow under our care,” said Principal Lori Widney. “So our whole point here especially a watershed is that there’s hands-on learning experiences where students can apply their learning what they learned in reading and math and science and social studies to real-life applications so that we get a chance to show what they’ve learned not just on a test but actually applications.”

Parents raised money for the chicken coop in three days.

The new chickens will replace two older chickens who are retiring this year. They’ll go on to live with one of the school’s teachers.

BCAS rescued the chickens in early March. They say their owners were not providing adequate food, water, and shelter.

“We thought it would be nice to reach out to a school and see if he knew they could use them for their education program to kind of get the kids a little bit more involved in not only chickens but just animals in general,” said Baltimore County Animal Control Officer Kayla Franczkowski.

