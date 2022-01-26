Watch
Baltimore County is launching a free grocery shuttle in Turner Station

Posted at 11:23 AM, Jan 26, 2022
DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County is launching a free grocery shuttle in the Turner Station community.

The pilot program will operate on Mondays and Fridays at 10am.

Shuttles will pick residents up at two different locations, the Fleming Senior Center on Main Street, and The Greens at Logan Field on Dundalk Avenue.

On Mondays, they will go to Giant Food on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk, and on Fridays, to Aldi.

The shuttles will take residents back to their pickup locations after they get done shopping.

Those living within two-miles of the Fleming Center will have the option of being dropped off at their homes.

Shoppers taking the shuttle are limited to two bags or parcels, or one pull-along cart on the bus.

Riders must register with CountyRide to participate. To learn more, residents may also call 410-887-8287.

