Baltimore County inches closer to drawing new district lines

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is inching closer to laying out newly drawn district lines.

Plans have been coming together as the state legislature looks to redraw Maryland's congressional maps in the aftermath of the 2020 census.

The map currently being proposed includes two majority-minority districts and two others with significant minority populations.

It would also unify Towson and the surrounding areas that identify with it, while keeping existing communities in their current districts.

The County Council is scheduled to hold a final public hearing on the maps during a 4pm work session on December 14.

Final adoption of the redistricting plan could come as early as December 20, during a 6pm legislative session.