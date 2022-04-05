Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County firefighters educate local children after putting out flames

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 10.55.03 PM.png
Baltimore Fire Department
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 10.55.03 PM.png
Posted at 11:12 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 23:12:14-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Fire Department not only extinguished a fire, they had time to educate neighborhood children.

Baltimore Fire posted a video Monday evening of firefighter Maddox educating children about firefighting.

This came after the Baltimore County Fire Department quickly put out a fire on Park Heights Avenue.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019