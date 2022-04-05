Baltimore County firefighters educate local children after putting out flames

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Fire Department not only extinguished a fire, they had time to educate neighborhood children.
Baltimore Fire posted a video Monday evening of firefighter Maddox educating children about firefighting.
Shortly after 4:30 #BCFD responded to 6101 Park Heights Ave. to the report of an apartment fire. Once members worked quickly to extinguised the fire, FF/PM G. Maddox took some time to educate the neighborhood children.— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 5, 2022
Box Alarm 45-70🔥#prideprotectingpeople pic.twitter.com/1E32oUbmWb
This came after the Baltimore County Fire Department quickly put out a fire on Park Heights Avenue.