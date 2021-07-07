Watch
Baltimore County Fire unveils $40 million in new fire and EMS apparatus

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 17:36:03-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Baltimore County Fire Department unveiled $40 million in new fire and ems apparatus.

They're replacing existing units that have aged out. There's 98 in total, including 16 engines, two rescue boats, three air units, three bariatric medic units and 22 medical units.

The department says medic units are the most heavily used pieces of equipment.

"We run 97,000 ems calls this past year. 97,000. And in addition to that we've ran 134,000 calls overall. That's a pretty significant run. If you thin about your car going up and down the road that many times a day to and from, you would know you put a lot of wear and tear on that vehicle. So its important that we work on these replacement plans."

The new units were bought under the department’s apparatus replacement schedule.

Some are already in service.

