Baltimore County Fire on the scene of a building fire in Windsor Mill; no injuries reported

<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 22, 2021
WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that happened in Windsor Mill Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a commercial building in the 7200 block of Windsor Boulevard at a little after 7:10 a.m. The department said when they arrived to the scene heavy smoke was showing and multiple pallets were on fire at a loading dock.

No injuries were reported and the fire was placed under control at around 7:30 a.m.

Baltimore County Police fire investigators have been called to the scene.

