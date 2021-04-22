Baltimore County Fire on the scene of a building fire in Windsor Mill; no injuries reported

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Baltimore County Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that happened in Windsor Mill Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to a commercial building in the 7200 block of Windsor Boulevard at a little after 7:10 a.m. The department said when they arrived to the scene heavy smoke was showing and multiple pallets were on fire at a loading dock.

No injuries were reported and the fire was placed under control at around 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE #bcofd COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE 7200 blk Windsor Blvd #WindsorMill | CMD placed fire under control at 0729 | @BaltCoPolice fire investigators requested to the scene | No injuries reported at this time. DT0714 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 22, 2021

Baltimore County Police fire investigators have been called to the scene.