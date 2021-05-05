Baltimore County Farmers Market will open June 2 at MD State Fairgrounds

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Baltimore County Farmers Market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds will open for its 2021 season on June 2.

The Market will offer high quality in-season fresh local produce, starting with strawberries, asparagus, spinach, lettuce, spring onions, and more. Meats (beef, chicken and pork), eggs, wine, cheese, herbs, vegetable seedlings, flowers, pet treats and more will also be featured local items.

The Baltimore County Farmers Market will make the necessary recommended adjustments in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19: promote social distancing and mask wearing; increase access to hand sanitizing for staff; and consider any operational changes that may reduce the spread of infection.

“Our market is unique in that it is run mainly by Baltimore County farmers and producers with fresh, high-quality produce and more,” said Baltimore County Farmers Market Manager Bill Langlotz. “We thank our customers for supporting local farmers and producers and ask their help by coming in good health, following COVID-19 safety measures, and washing purchases before eating.”