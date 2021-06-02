Baltimore County Farmers Market Back at State Fairgrounds

TIMONIUM, Md. -- — The Baltimore County Farmers Market is back for its 12th year.

It opened at the Maryland state fairgrounds Wednesday morning.

Local farmers and producers will have their fresh produce available. That includes strawberries, asparagus, spring onions, meats, eggs, flowers, and wine.

"Last year we had a market but everybody was required to wear a mask and everybody complied there was not a problem with anybody objecting to wear a mask in the market,” said Market Manager Bill Langlotz. “This year it's your choice."

The farmers market will be open every Wednesday through October 27th From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will be special hours during the state fair.

Visitors are asked to follow COVID-19 safety recommendations and wash any purchases before eating.

