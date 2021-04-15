Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski proposes $4.2 billion budget for FY2022

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday delivered his proposed FY2022 budget before the County Council.

The price tag is $4.2 billion which includes a record $2.05 billion towards education.

Under the proposal, 122 teaching positions that were at risk of being cut due to declining enrollment, would be restored.

Also included are step increases and mid-year cost of living adjustments for public school staff.

Here are the other highlights.

Economic Opportunity



Freezes in-County tuition at the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) for third year in a row.

Expands the College Promise Program, enabling CCBC to accept approximately 500 additional students.

Increases Early College Access program for County high school students.

Supports creation of the County’s first dedicated Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to help ensure access to affordable housing, provide housing stability support, and develop stronger neighborhoods.

Expands small business resource center youth works programming.

Healthy and Safe Communities



Provides $16 million towards a new fire station and police substation in Sparrows Point

Provides an additional $7 million towards new Wilkens Precinct.

Provides $4.5 million towards a second set of turnout gear for firefighters and commercial grade washers for firefighters.

Provides $1 million towards land acquisition for new career fire station in Catonsville.

Completes the effort to fully outfit Body Worn Cameras to remaining law enforcement officers.

Vibrant, Livable Communities



Eliminates all overdue fines for Baltimore County Public Library patrons.

Provides over $12 million for major senior center projects across Baltimore County, including a $4.6 million expansion of the Woodlawn Senior Center, and $3 Million for a new dedicated senior center in northern Baltimore County.

Addresses recommendations of Code Enforcement Work Group to fund six additional code enforcement inspectors

Proposes a new revolving fund to address blighted properties

Provides funding to bring back bulk trash pick-up in early 2022.

Sustainable Communities



Provides $75 million in state and local funding for parks and open space, including leveraging $7 million in state and local funding for development of park at Greens Lane in Randallstown and provides $14.5 million to finish the Sparrows Point Park project.

Funding to support operation of Towson Circulator which is expected to begin service this fall.

Provides $5.3 million for land preservation.

Provides $2.4 million for tree planting, maintenance, and equity tree planting across Baltimore County.

Commitment to Critical Investments



Contributes $70 million to OPEB—doubling last year’s investment to the fund that provides health and life insurance benefits for retired County employees.

Retains a 13 percent fund balance-critical for maintaining the County's bond ratings.

Provides full funding of steps and increments as well as mid-year costs of live increase for all County employees

The County Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed FY22 budget on May 27.

County general funds and federal stimulus dollars would reportedly pay the cost of the budget.

