Baltimore County detectives investigate shooting and stabbing that occurred within 8 hours

Posted at 1:26 PM, Feb 03, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating two separate violent incidents that occurred within eight-hours.

Around 7:20am Thursday, officers were called to the 3800 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a stabbing near a school.

The unidentified victim was located and taken to an area hospital. Police say they were able to take one suspect into custody.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing, but police do not believe it happened on school property.

Then around 11 Wednesday night, someone was shot in the unit block of Marsue Drive.

Police revealed no information on a potential motive or suspect in that case.

