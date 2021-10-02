Baltimore County detectives arrest man on child abuse, rape charge

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A 54-year-old man was charged with child abuse and rape after a child came forward alleging abuse.

Baltimore County detectives have reason to believe 54-year-old Edward Biedenkapp may have abused more children between the time span of 2007 and 2011.

Biedenkapp’s wife ran Biedenkapp Daycare at the time and the children would have referred to him as “Mr. Eddie”.

Anyone with information of potential abuse, can contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, there is help available for you 24-hours a day. You can call the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222.