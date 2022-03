BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Crash Team is still investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Friday on Rossville Boulevard.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a 2010 Harley Davidson Road King was heading westbound on Rossville Boulevard when it collided with a 2007 Cadillac DTS turning eastbound onto Rossville Boulevard from Belridge Road.

Preston Wyatt Coddington, 42, the driver of the Harley Davidson, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.