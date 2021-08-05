Baltimore County Code Enforcement trying to contact the dead

DUNDALK, Md. — Contacting a specific Dundalk couple in the 7800 block of Rockbourne Road has been less than successful for Baltimore County Code Enforcement.

"I was surprised to see another sign on the door," said one neighbor.

The sign on the front door of the Teppig's home requests they call code enforcement immediately. That's because the home is in a state of disrepair due to a fire, a fire that occurred in May.

"They're waiting for a response they’re not going to get," said Julie Scott. "That's because the people are deceased."

Scott and her neighbors tell WMAR-2 News they've been trying to get the property cleaned up. That has included multiple calls to Baltimore County government.

"We're going through this bureaucratic process and it's not getting us anywhere fast enough," said Scott. "Because their names are on property records, they keep getting the paperwork. Something has to be done."

"The property is an eyesore," said Michelle Vogel. "It's hazard because anyone could try to climb in there and get hurt."

Our cameras found broken windows and easy access to the property.

"I'm sure someone can do something," said Vogel.

In fact, someone has. Since May concerned neighbors have mowed the grass to keep things tidy. They've even swept up glass and piled debris in the backyard."

"We just want the county to step in," said one neighbor. "It's clear no one lives there."

WMAR reached out to Baltimore County's Code Enforcement division. An inspector said it is a process and that they were recently made aware that the property owners are deceased.

When asked if the county would board the property up itself, the inspector said that requires an order from a judge because it's private property.

A check of online records shows at least two complaints filed for the property since the original fire. A status check of a May complaint about property's debris shows the status as "out to contractor."

"Code enforcement told me a contractor will be out," said Scott. "Hopefully, this will get the ball rolling."