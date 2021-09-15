Baltimore county calls for solid waste regulation changes

TOWSON, Md — Regulations regarding solid waste management in Baltimore County are set to be revised. The Department of Public Works and Transportation is proposing revisions regarding an updated holiday collection schedule, the introduction of a residential bulk collection service, changes to set-out requirements, and general language updates to reflect the current recycling program.

The department is also proposing the “Regulation for Use of Resident's Drop-Off Center at Central Acceptance Facility and at Western Acceptance Facility,” “Regulation for Use of Resident's Drop-Off Center at Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility” and “Regulation for Disposal at Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility” to better reflect the current program (including accepted recyclables and the location of the household hazardous waste collection area).

There will be a virtual hearing on September 20 where county representatives will be present to accept questions and comments about the proposed solid waste regulation changes to the Bureau of Solid Waste Management.

