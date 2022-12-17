Baltimore County businesses receiving over $2.5 million in grants

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County nonprofits are getting a generous amount of support.

Over $2.5 million in funds is going to nearly 30 nonprofits.

The money will help with a wide range of efforts from healthcare, to food access to bilingual outreach.

Doctor Truphena Choti of AfriThrive, a nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, says the fund will make a big impact.

"This investment is a game changer for AfriThrive and for 1,000's of people we serve. It marks the beginning of our journey, moving from an open parking lot space, which has been our food distribution home for the last two and a half years, to getting a facility with cold storage infrastructure where we can source package and distribute food that families need," said Choti.

The funds will also help nonprofits recover from the loss of business during the pandemic.