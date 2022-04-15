Watch
Education, public safety among top priorities in Baltimore County FY2023 budget proposal

Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 15, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski introduced his $4.8 billion budget proposal.

It includes hiring bonuses and recruitment incentives for county police officers.

The proposal also seeks to increase access to public transportation and use about $45 million for parks and recreation. In addition, it includes the largest ever increase in funding for public schools.

Olszewski's proposed education budget is $1.7 billion. That's an increase of $91 million. $96 million would be used for new and renovated school buildings.

The county council still has to review and approve the budget proposal. You can look at the entire proposal here.

