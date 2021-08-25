Baltimore County awards millions in COVID-19 recovery grants to local community organizations

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County and the Baltimore Community Foundation on Wednesday awarded more than $2.47 million in grants to over 50 local community-based organizations to support their recovery from COVID-19.
In May, Baltimore County began the COVID-19 Nonprofit Recovery Grant Fund offering $10,000 to $100,000 to different organizations who help with efforts to provide residents emergency shelter, domestic violence advocacy services, food pantry expansions, ADA compliant bathroom upgrades, mobile vaccinations, and financial counseling programs.
“Baltimore County’s community organizations have exemplified time and again their ability to respond, innovate and support families’ survival and quality of life needs,” said Shanaysha Sauls, BCF President & CEO. “It was both natural and seamless to partner with County Executive Olszewski's administration to steward these funds, achieve the program’s goals and do our part to help our region and its residents emerge from this pandemic safely and more resilient.”
Here is a full list of the Baltimore County Emergency Response Fund awardees.
- Adopt a Block, Inc.
- Ahavas Chaim, Inc
- Ahavat Shalom Baltimore
- Assistance Center of Towson Churches
- Baltimore County Arts Guild
- Baltimore County Historical Trust - PABC
- Baltimore County Sailing Center
- Bas Melech Performing Arts Center, Inc
- Better Dais Ahead
- Bowley's Quarters Improvement Association, Inc
- Building for God Community Foundation
- Camp Puh'tok for Boys and Girls, Inc
- Camp Rock
- Catonsville United Methodist Church
- Community Impact
- Congregation Darchei Tzedek, Inc
- Dundalk Renaissance Corporation
- Enterprise Community Development
- Episcopal Church of Christ the King
- Family Crisis Center of Baltimore County, Inc
- Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library
- Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum
- Greater Bethlehem Temple
- Harford Park Community Association
- Heaven on Earth NOW
- Hiding Place, Inc
- Holistically Empowered Youth, Inc
- Holy Trinity Episcopal
- House of Ruth Maryland, Inc
- Idlewylde Community Association
- Irvine Nature Center
- Iskcon of Baltimore New Kulina Gram, Inc
- Islamic Society of Baltimore
- Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland
- Karina Association, Inc
- Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc
- Lake Roland Nature Council
- Learn-N-Play
- Life Builders Church
- Maryland Waterways Foundation
- Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show, Inc
- Middlesex Health Center
- MMHA Service Training Academy, Inc
- Morning Star Baptist Church of Baltimore County
- Mount Calvary A.M.E. Church
- New Light Lutheran Church
- Northwest Hospital Center, Inc
- Ohel Moshe Congregation
- Owings Mills Synagogue, Inc
- Penn-Mar Human Services
- Reisterstown Improvement Association
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church
- Sheppard Pratt
- Sparrows Point North Point Historical Society
- St. Gabriel Church in Windsor Mill
- St. Matthew United Methodist Church
- Student Support Network
- Suburban Orthodox Congregation
- Sussex Community Association Inc
- TALMAR
- The Arc Baltimore
- The Cavanagh House
- The Red Devils
- Transforming Lives Community Development Corporation
- Villa Maria Community Resources - Associated Catholic Charities