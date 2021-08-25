Baltimore County awards millions in COVID-19 recovery grants to local community organizations

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County and the Baltimore Community Foundation on Wednesday awarded more than $2.47 million in grants to over 50 local community-based organizations to support their recovery from COVID-19.

In May, Baltimore County began the COVID-19 Nonprofit Recovery Grant Fund offering $10,000 to $100,000 to different organizations who help with efforts to provide residents emergency shelter, domestic violence advocacy services, food pantry expansions, ADA compliant bathroom upgrades, mobile vaccinations, and financial counseling programs.

“Baltimore County’s community organizations have exemplified time and again their ability to respond, innovate and support families’ survival and quality of life needs,” said Shanaysha Sauls, BCF President & CEO. “It was both natural and seamless to partner with County Executive Olszewski's administration to steward these funds, achieve the program’s goals and do our part to help our region and its residents emerge from this pandemic safely and more resilient.”

Here is a full list of the Baltimore County Emergency Response Fund awardees.