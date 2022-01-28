Baltimore County announces new community policing partnership program

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County has announced a new joint initiative to build pathways for public safety-focused careers in the county.

The Community Policing Partnership is a partnership between the Baltimore County Police Department, the Baltimore County Police Academy, the Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore County Public Schools and the Office of the County Executive.

“Baltimore County is committed to ensuring the next generation of law enforcement reflects the rich diversity of our communities and is provided with innovative and inclusive training to help prepare them to address the needs of our neighborhoods,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “The Community Policing Partnership will coordinate efforts across County government to strategically develop pathways for modern public safety careers, continue strengthening the diversity of our workforce, and ensure Baltimore County builds a stronger future together.”

In order to do so, each of the partners are implementing efforts within their respective organizations.