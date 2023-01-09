Baltimore Councilmen demand resumption of weekly recycling

BALTIMORE — A pair of Baltimore City Councilmen are again renewing calls for weekly recycling to start back up.

Isaac Yitzy Schleifer has been one of the more vocal leaders behind the effort.

In this latest attempt, he's joined by District 1 Councilman Zeke Cohen.

On Monday the two sent a letter to Department of Public Works Director Jason W. Mitchell, demanding the weekly program be restarted within eight-weeks.

The Councilmen allege that Mitchell missed a deadline to produce a plan and clear timeline of when weekly recycling would resume.

Schleifer has maintained that the current arrangement of bi-weekly recycling is a "blatant violation of the Baltimore City Code."

He and Cohen now say Mitchell needs to restore confidence in his agency, or else resign.

"If you cannot begin to resume full weekly recycling pickup within the next eight weeks, we will call for your resignation as DPW administrator," both Council Members wrote in their letter to Mitchell. "In the aftermath of the poor communication on E. coli contamination in West Baltimore, and continued frustration with inaccurate water bills, we believe now is the time for you to take action and restore confidence in your agency."

In July Mitchell announced the department would continue bi-weekly recycling pickup indefinitely, citing ongoing staffing shortages.

To fix that problem Schleifer and Cohen recommended worker pay raises that would compete with private companies, and the hiring of additional contractors to fill gaps until the workforce is fully staffed, which they say could be assisted by increasing capacity at the Northwest Transfer Station.

Despite their issues the department insists they were still able to complete 99.99 percent of its route completion target in 2022 even with residents recycling at a 50 percent higher rate.

The same day the Councilmen sent their letter, the department released a 28 page independent assessment that they say provides a plan forward.

According to the assessment, Baltimore’s current recycling routes are 101% larger than the industry standard of 1,300 stops per route, with an average stop count of 2,608 per route.

One important recommendation in the report is rightsizing collection routes which in turn would free up more crews.

The assessment breaks-down how to achieve that in two parts, long-term and short-term.

Here's what the assessment says for the short-term:

"Once DPW achieves adequate staff augmentation and/or fleet resources, we recommend adjusting bi-weekly recycling routes from an average of 2,608 stops per route down to 2,200 stops per route. This would increase the number of daily recycling routes from 20 to 24, maintaining a bi-weekly schedule."

These additional routes, plus building in the recommended 20% reserve, would mean:

Maintaining a fleet of at least 29 load packers with <20% breakdown factor

Increase recycle CDL drivers from 22 to 29

Increase recycling laborers from 46 to 58

And this is how they recommend getting back to weekly collection:

"Once adequate staff and resources expand current capacity, we recommend returning to weekly city-wide recycling collection, and increasing the stop count from 1,100 to 1,300 stops per route. This would increase the number of daily recycle routes from 24 to 40."

These additional routes plus building in the recommended 20% reserve, would require DPW to:

Maintaining a fleet of at least 48 load packers with <20% breakdown factor

Increase recycle CDL drivers from 29 to 48

Increase recycling laborers from 58 to 196

The full study can be reviewed below.



