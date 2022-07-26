Baltimore Co. School Resource Officer of Year earns state, national honors

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Officer First Class Craig Willett, Baltimore County Public Schools’ High School Resource Officer of the Year, is being honored this summer with two additional awards.

The Maryland D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program has recently named him Maryland D.A.R.E. Officer of the Year. And now the National Association of School Resource Officers has presented him with a Regional Exceptional Service Award.

“We are very proud of Officer Willett and the triple honors he has received this year,” said April Lewis, BCPS executive director of school safety and security. “We are so proud of the partnership between BCPS and the Baltimore County Police Department to support school safety.”

Officer Willett is based at Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts.

"Staff and administrators commend him for serving as a community police officer, teacher, mentor, and friend both during the school day and after; for his personal generosity to students; and for his support of the school’s wrestling team," the school district said in a statement.