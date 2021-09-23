Baltimore City's emergency security deposit relief act signed into law

BALTIMORE — The final piece of Baltimore City Council's first major legislative package is enacted into law.

Mayor Brandon Scott signing the emergency security deposit relief act today

Through the legislation, the city will provide up to $2,000 toward security deposits for renters. Tenants also have access to legal and relocation services, utility assistance and case management.

To be eligible, applicants must have an income of 125 percent of the federal poverty level, live in rental units that are registered and licensed with the city, have a signed lease and provide documentation of a security deposit requirement.

"This goes and speaks to the heart of our most vulnerable populations out there in the city of Baltimore right now and this is your government working for you," said City Council President Nick Mosby. "Protecting our neighbors,protecting our loved ones, protecting our families but more importantly protecting the trajectory of the city as we all come to the grips of coming out of COVID-19."

The city intends to use more than $3 million from a community services block grant to fund the effort. The application for security deposit assistance opens later this month.