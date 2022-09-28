Watch Now
Baltimore City will transition to a new online payment system in October

Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 28, 2022
BALITMORE  — Beginning October 1, Baltimore city will be transitioning to a new customer portal for online bill payments.

The new website is hosted through Paymentus and includes enhanced customer service features designed to improve the overall customer experience for residents seeking online bill payments.

Features with the new system will include:

  • Improved security;
  • More payment options; (Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo)
  • Enhanced customer experience through a customer payment portal;

and

  • Additional planned walk-in service locations in Baltimore neighborhoods, starting in December 2022.

Customers with future or recurring payments scheduled through the City's current portal will need to reschedule their payments through the new website.

The city has compiled a list of frequently asked questions here.

