Baltimore City updates list of cooling centers open during Code Red Extreme Heat Alert

BALTIMORE — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert remains in effect in Baltimore City through Saturday.

Normally the alerts are issued when the heat index reaches extreme levels.

The index is determined in part by the amount of humidity and how hot it feels outside, rather than the actual temperature.

When a Code Red is called, cooling centers open.

The City has released an updated list of those locations.

Below are senior centers that will act as cooling centers through Friday from 9am to 7pm.

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd. (410) 426-4009

Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. (410) 396-9025

Oliver Senior Center 1700 Gay St. (410) 396-3861

Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7725

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reistertown Rd. (410) 396-3535

The following locations are Rec-Centers that will open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday.

Herring Run 5001 Sinclair Ln, 410-396-3060

Parkview 2610 Francis St. 410-396-7849

Coldstream 1401 Fillmore St. 410-396-6746

Virginia S Baker 2601 E Baltimore St. 410-396-9156

Morrell Park 2651 Tolley St. 410-396-7221

Bentalou 222 N. Bentalou St. 410-396-0105

Robert C Marshall 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. 410-396-8490

CC Jackson 4910 Park Heights 410-689-0949

Chick Webb 623 North Eden Street 410-396-7593

Mary E Rodman 3600 Mulberry Street 410-396-0477

Baltimore City pools will also be open throughout the alert except for at 3901 Main Avenue and 1400 East Lanvale Street. All swimmers must register in advance online or by phone to secure a pool reservation. After a 15-minute grace period, pool staff will accept walk-ups.

Officials ask those with any potential COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.

Residents can call 311 for more information on pools and cooling centers.