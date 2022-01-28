Baltimore City to survey number of homeless living on the streets

BALTIMORE — Beginning February 26 at 5pm, Baltimore City will survey the homeless population sleeping in streets, and other places not meant for human habitation.

The city aims to provide those people they find with housing and support services.

It also helps the city in getting financial support from the Federal and State government.

“The pandemic has exacerbated homelessness across our City,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “We have to account for all of our neighbors experiencing homelessness and ensure that resources are properly allocated so that they can access safe, secure housing.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development normally requires cities that receive such funding, to conduct a count biennially during the last ten days of January. But Baltimore received a waiver to delay this year's count due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Volunteers are wanted to help with this year's count. If interested, register here.

