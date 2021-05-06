Baltimore City to issue additional $2M funding to caterers, restaurants & taverns for COVID-related expenses

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Baltimore City will issue over $2 million in additional grant funding to caterers, restaurants and taverns.

The funds, which were made available by the State of Maryland, are restricted to COVID-related expenses of qualifying grantees.

“Small businesses are the backbone of a healthy Baltimore economy and our road to recovery must run through them. But further support is required to navigate the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The additional resources from the State of Maryland are critical to helping homegrown businesses stay afloat and preserving our local economy in Baltimore.”

The two-week grant application period started on May 3 and will end on May 17 at 11:59 p.m. Grants will not be awarded on a first come first served basis and all applications received during the grant application period will be considered.

Businesses can review the eligibility requirements and the full terms and conditions before applying and all applicants will be notified via email regarding the final status of their grant application.