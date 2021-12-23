Baltimore City to consider vaccine passport program to help slow spread of COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city will explore the idea of creating a vaccine passport program.

This comes as state and local leaders sound the alarm over a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“I’ve asked Dr. [Letitia Dzirasa] to put together a group of folks, including business owners, to talk about what that would like for us, looking at the best practices from around the country [and] how it has been working in some places or what hasn’t been working,” Scott said.

The mayor did not give any more specifics on the program during a news conference Wednesday and said more details will be shared at a later time.

A vaccine passport is your proof of vaccination that would allow you to go to concerts or restaurants if it’s required.

Several states, from California to New York, have created vaccine passport programs, requiring proof of vaccination for certain indoor activities.

Some Baltimore residents said they would be in favor of a vaccine passport program if it means getting ahead of the pandemic.

“I think it will get some of the people who were unvaccinated, vaccinated,” said Bill Waterfield.

However, Sandy Fleming said if the city decides to create the program, she questions how it would be enforced.

“A lot of people even though that masks are mandated in Baltimore city indoors, most people don’t wear them, it’s hard to enforce,” Fleming said. “I would like that to happen, but I’m not sure if it would be enforceable.”