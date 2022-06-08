Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City to change bell times for 93 schools next year for improved bus service

empty classroom
AP Images
empty classroom
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 10:41:23-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools is changing bell times for 93 schools next year to improve transportation for students riding yellow buses.

View the new bell schedules for schools .

Bell times on the district website will not be updated until July , but families will be notified of the changes directly.

The school system says the adjustment will increase the number of schools and students that each bus can serve.

With the current bell schedule, many buses could only serve one school in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Parents can share thoughts or feedback by contacting transportation@bcps.k12.md.us or calling 410-396-7440.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019