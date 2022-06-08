Baltimore City to change bell times for 93 schools next year for improved bus service

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools is changing bell times for 93 schools next year to improve transportation for students riding yellow buses.

Bell times on the district website will not be updated until July , but families will be notified of the changes directly.

The school system says the adjustment will increase the number of schools and students that each bus can serve.

With the current bell schedule, many buses could only serve one school in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Parents can share thoughts or feedback by contacting transportation@bcps.k12.md.us or calling 410-396-7440.