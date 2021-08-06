Baltimore City surpasses 200 homicides for the year, outpacing 2020 rate

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City has surpassed 200 homicides for the year.

The latest deadly violence occurred Thursday night in the 4300 block of Flowerton Road, where two men were fatally shot.

Gunfire has now claimed the lives of three people in August.

Shootings in 2021 continue to outpace last year.

At this time in 2020, there were 199 homicides compared to 201 recorded so far this year. The city's also experienced 403 non-fatal shootings in 2021, which is 17 more than at this point last year.

Baltimore has reached 300 or more homicides each year since 2015.

Last month, Mayor Brandon Scott introduced a multi-year violence reduction plan which aims to reduce homicides by 15 percent annually.

But some, including the President of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police say the plan doesn't go far enough to address crime.

