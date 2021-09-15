Baltimore City set to resume bulk trash collection October 2

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City bulk trash collections are set to resume October 2.

Collections will be conducted in different parts of the city each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each household will be allowed to have three items removed per month.

Residents can call 311 to schedule a collection date starting September 17.

Requests for a Saturday collection must be received before 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the Saturday when the collection will occur.

Here's a schedule of when and where collections will be carried out.

First Saturday of the month: Southwest

Second Saturday of the month: Northwest & Central

Third Saturday of the month: Northeast

Fourth Saturday of the month: Southeast

Collections will be limited to 200 bulk trash stops, and 30 white goods stops per Saturday. Requests received after this limit is reached will be scheduled for the following month.

Limits may be modified later depending on crew efficiency and available resources.

Bulk items include furniture, appliances, and up to four tires with the rims removed. White goods consist of home appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, dryers, and air conditioners. All items must be clearly marked "bulk collection" and placed at the same location as regular trash pickup. Residents with a rear pickup should leave items at the end of the yard and leave the gate unlocked. Residents should not place items out for collection until they have a confirmed collection date from 311.

Residents can also still use DPW’s Drop-Off Centers.