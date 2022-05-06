Baltimore City seniors have until May 10 to return laptops, hotspots to avoid not graduating

BALTIMORE — Graduation is coming up, and Baltimore City Schools is reminding seniors to return their district-issued laptops and hotspots before May 10, or they won't participate in graduation ceremonies.

The school district is giving students until Tuesday, May 10 to return those laptops.

If students' laptop or hotspot is missing or stolen, they should notify their school immediately.

A financial penalty may be assessed if 1) If the devices are not returned before May 10, or 2) a police report is not filed.

Students that received their devices as a donation or award do not have to return them. If the device does not have a City Schools equipment tag with a number, it is not owned by City Schools.

Also, all students (non-seniors) must bring in their computers in June for cleaning and refreshing.

