Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will have early dismissal Monday

Water main breaks cancel after school activities at four Baltimore County Schools
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Caiaimage/Sam Edwards
<p>Classroom sits empty due to school closure. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)</p>
Water main breaks cancel after school activities at four Baltimore County Schools
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 19:59:01-04

BALTIMORE — In response to the high temperatures on Monday, June 13, Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will have an early release at 12 p.m.

To see the full list of schools without air conditioning click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019