Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will have early dismissal Monday

BALTIMORE — In response to the high temperatures on Monday, June 13, Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will have an early release at 12 p.m.
To see the full list of schools without air conditioning click here.
