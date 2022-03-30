Baltimore City Schools to offer free COVID-19 test kits for students, staff ahead of Spring Break

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools will offer one free COVID-19 at-home test kit (with two tests inside) to all students and school staff during its upcoming Spring Break.

Students and staff will be from April 11 to April 18.

Students and school staff can bring home a COVID-19 at-home test kit from their school by Friday, April 8.

If students choose to take a COVID-19 test home, students and staff are advised to administer the test before returning to campus on Tuesday, April 19, either April 17 or April 18.

Regular COVID-19 testing in schools will resume for students and school staff on Tuesday, April 19.

If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they must quarantine for the next five days. They are also asked to report the positive test result to the Contract Tracing team on Monday, April 18 by 7 p.m. at 443-984-1200 or contacttracing@bcps.k12.md.us.us.

City Schools asks students, families, or staff with questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 testing, reporting positive test results, and more to email healthandsafety@bcps.k12.md.us for further assistance.